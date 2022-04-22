Indore: DAVV to hold Law first semester exams from May 15, but withhold results

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even though the recognition issue persists, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has decided to hold the exams of the law courses from May 15. However, the university will not release the exam results until the law colleges submit the necessary papers from the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Initially, the first semester exams were scheduled from February 28, but were suspended after the issue of recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI) cropped up. The law colleges have recognition for a plain course while the affiliation is for an honours course. The affiliation is granted to colleges by DAVV, whereas recognition is given by the BCI.

On application by the college, DAVV grants affiliation after ensuring they have the required faculty and infrastructure to run the course. The colleges obtained affiliation for the honours course from DAVV, but applied for recognition to the BCI for the plain course. For the past many years, this had been happening and DAVV was turning a blind eye to the issue. It would give away honours degrees to law students even when, according to BCI rules, they were students of plain courses.

This practice would have continued if the National Education Policy (NEP), 2022, had not been implemented in the state. The NEP, 2022, makes a distinction between plain degree courses and honours degree courses. This prompted DAVV to ask colleges to bring recognition for honours courses.

Only one of 16 colleges has honours course recognition

There are about 16 colleges under DAVV’s wings, but only one of them has recognition for honours course from the BCI, sources in DAVV said.

They said that three colleges claimed they would get recognition for the honours course in a week, whereas 12 others stated they had applied.

In February, the university had issued notices to the law colleges asking them to furnish a letter of recognition for honours courses within 10 days. One and a half months have passed but the status quo has not changed.

Exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said they would be holding exams for the sake of the students, but would withhold the results till the colleges submit the required papers.

All for saving money

The BCI charges Rs 5 lakh for recognition of the honours course and Rs 2 lakh for a plain course. To save Rs 3 lakh, the colleges would obtain affiliation for an honours course from DAVV, but would take recognition for the plain course. The BCI lost several crores as DAVV turned a blind eye to this issue.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 01:03 AM IST