Bhopal: Chief minister Shivraj Singh acknowledges civil servants' role in Madhya Pradesh' progress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said civil servants have made an important contribution to the progress and welfare of the state.

“I salute all those public servants who have contributed in transforming the state from a BIMARU state to a developing state,” said Chouhan while addressing a programme on 17th Civil Services Day at RCVP Noronha Academy of Administration on Thursday.

CM said, “Civil service is not just a career, it is a campaign to build the country and serve the people. Public servants have the power to change the country and the state and change the lives of the people. Public servants should always strive for capacity building and work with the spirit that there is always scope for improvement.”

CM said, “The civil servants in Madhya Pradesh set a wonderful example during the Corona period. They were undeterred; they accepted the challenges and fulfilled their responsibilities by putting themselves at risk. Many officers and employees laid down their lives while on duty. Many public servants continued to do their duties despite having been infected.”

Citing the example of Ladli Laxmi Yojana and Public Service Delivery Guarantee Act, CM said that the idea of ??schemes comes from among the people and for the purpose of providing relief to the public. The shaping of plans and its successful implementation depends on the public servants.

Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bains said that the state could become free from Corona only due to the tireless hard work of the civil servants under the able leadership of CM Chouhan.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 10:57 PM IST