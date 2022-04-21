National Civil Services day today; Here's why it's celebrated

Civil Services Day celebrates the public services rendered by these civil servants every year on April 21.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the country's first home minister, addressed probationers of Administrative Services Officers in 1947 at Metcalf House, Delhi. "Steel frame of India" is exactly how he described the servants.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration will be presented to Districts and Implementing Units for their efforts in implementing priority programs and implementing innovations.

In every year, the UPSC conducts the civil services examination for lakhs of aspirants who want to serve their nation. As part of our country's civil service, we have the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, Indian Foreign Service, and a comprehensive list of All India Services and Central Services Group A and B.

Civil servants are often overlooked, but they work in the background to ensure smooth operations of the public sector.

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 02:41 PM IST