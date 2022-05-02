Indore: DAVV to give ‘vision’ to the blind

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has announced plans to start a skill-based course for visually-impaired people thus becoming the first university in the State, if not in the country, to do so.

“We are going to start five courses from session 2022-23. The list includes a diploma course exclusively for visually imparted persons,” vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain said on the sidelines of 59th foundation day celebration of the university.

The course title is 'Diploma in Computer Application and Personality Development'. Visually-impaired persons of all age groups can take admission to this course.

The other four programmes include MBA (Public Health), BSc in the agriculture-based course, BVoC (Exports and Imports) and Diploma in Computer Proficiency.

While MBA (Public Health) course is likely to be offered either by the Institute of Management Studies (IMS) or by School of Social Sciences, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK) is going to run BVoC (Exports and Imports) and Diploma in Computer Proficiency.

Learn about exports & imports at DAVV

Years after it started BVoC (Logistics and Supply Chain Management), DDUKK is taking one step forward and now coming up with BVoC (Exports and Imports).

As the city airport has an international cargo facility, logistic and supply chain management is one of the most sought-after vocational courses at DAVV. It is a job-oriented course which provided employment to many passouts. The logistics and supply chain management course will complement BVoC (Exports & Imports) course, which will have multiple exit options.

DAVV keeps foundation day celebration a low-key affair

DAVV kept its 59th foundation day celebration a low-key affair on Sunday.

It was a walk-and-run at 7 am on the UTD campus in which mainly students from the School of Physical Education were participants.

After that DAVV vice-chancellor and senior officers paid respect to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the erstwhile queen of the Malwa region, whose name this university has been named after.

In the evening, a cultural programme was held at the DAVV auditorium.

The VC said that the 60th foundation day celebrations would be a year-long affair and on a grander scale

