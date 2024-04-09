Indore: DAVV To Engage 300 More Teachers In Evaluation Work | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh):

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is implementing sweeping changes to its evaluation system, aiming to accelerate the release of examination results. With plans to integrate 300 new teachers into the answer book scrutiny process, the university is poised to streamline evaluations within a month.

The initiative has been necessitated by the ensuing Lok Sabha election that has seen university officers and faculty members deployed on election duty, leading to a postponement of exams and a subsequent disruption in the evaluation process.

To mitigate this challenge and meet the impending deadline for releasing results, the university has issued a directive to colleges, soliciting the names of teachers across various disciplines. These teachers will play a crucial role in expediting the assessment process.

DAVV exam controller Ashesh Tiwari said that only those teachers who are appointed under College Code-28 will be assigned responsibility for the evaluation task. At present, around 800 teachers are involved in evaluation processes, but an additional 300 examiners are required to evaluate the answer sheets of 60,000 final-year undergraduate students.

Tiwari, underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasising the need for rapid evaluation to ensure timely result declarations. The university aims to declare examination results within 45-60 days, a feat achievable through the bolstered ranks of evaluators.

Notably, teachers with over five years of experience will be prioritised for evaluation responsibilities. Private colleges have been instructed to furnish their lists of eligible teachers by April 20, enabling the university to swiftly integrate them into the evaluation framework.

With these proactive measures, DAVV is poised to navigate the challenges posed by election duty while ensuring the seamless conduct of examinations and the expeditious release of results, thereby prioritising the academic progression of its students.