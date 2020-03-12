Indore: DAVV thinking of setting up Ayush College in Bada Bangarda

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is contemplating setting up an Ayush College on a land allocated to it about a decade back for establishing College of Medical Sciences in Bada Bangarda.

“We are exploring possibility of constructing an Ayush College at Bada Bangarda. A three-member committee has been constituted to see the scope for Ayush College at Bada Bangarda,” registrar Anil Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

The state government had allotted 50 acres land to the DAVV at Bada Bangarda in 2000 for setting up College of Medical Sciences. The plan was to run all types of medical courses including Ayush courses from the proposed College of Medical Sciences.

But it turned out to be a non-starter due to lack of funds. In 2012, the district administration had taken back possession of half of the land and also threatened to take the remaining portion if the DAVV failed to set up the medical college.

After many rounds of talk, the district administration agreed to give 30 acres land for the college.

In 2014, the DAVV sent a detailed project report (DPR) to the state government for medical college project but it was returned to the university. The university was told that the DPR was based on setting up medical college in rural area but the proposed site comes under urban area. The government had sought a revised DPR from the university which it could not be sent till date.

As no progress could be made on medical college project despite two decades, the university is now thinking of starting Ayush College on the land for now.

The idea is that some blocks be built for Ayush College and when there will be funds then College of Medical Science could be set up on the same land.