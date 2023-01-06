Indore: DAVV student gets record Rs 70 lakh package

DAVV UTD Campus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking all previous records, a student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has secured a job offer of Rs 70 lakh per annum in the ongoing campus placements. This is the highest package offered to any student from all state-run universities in Madhya Pradesh.

As per information, this offer has been extended to a student from International Institute of Professional Studies (IIPS), an entity of DAVV.

Generally, the DAVV students get highest pay packet of Rs 20 to 25 lakh.

Last year, a girl student of Institute of Engineering and Technology of DAVV had got an offer of Rs 56 lakh which was highest in the history of DAVV. Even students of IIM Indore and IIT Indore haven’t had got such a package last year.

That record of DAVV also broke as a multi-national company extended a bigger offer to an IIPS student this year. This year, the DAVV is expecting a hike in average salary also.

According to sources, students of IET, IIPS and IMS (IMS) have dominated the placement scenario this year. Students of School of Commerce, School of Economics have also been extended good packages.

Read Also Indore: IIT Indore holds workshop on electrochromic materials