e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationForeign varsities setting up in India to only offer offline classes: UGC

Foreign varsities setting up in India to only offer offline classes: UGC

The foreign universities establishing campuses in the country will receive preliminary approval for a ten-year period, said UGC Chief.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

New Delhi: On Thursday, January 5, M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission, issued guidelines for foreign universities establishing campuses in India.

Foreign varsities that do set up in the country will be at the liberty to design their own admission process, and can only offer full time physical classes. Distance learning or online teaching will not be within the purview for the varsities setting up in India. The cross-border fund transfers would be governed by the Foreign Exchange Management Act, said UGC chief.

Read Also
In a first, UGC urges central universities to adopt CUET-PG
article-image

The foreign universities establishing campuses in the country will receive preliminary approval for a ten-year period, said Kumar.

According to the UGC, foreign HEIs will be classified based on their rankings among the top 500 universities in the global world ranking, as well as foreign institutions that are not participants in the global ranking but are highly regarded in their home country. To establish campuses in India, foreign institutions must meet the UGC's eligibility criteria.

To protect students' interests, Foreign HEIs are not permitted to discontinue any programme or campus without prior approval from the UGC. If any institution fails to follow or violates the Commission's regulations, a penalty will be imposed, and the UGC has the authority to suspend the functions of such HEIs.

Read Also
As UGC floats Academic Bank of Credits, here's all you need to know
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Foreign varsities setting up in India to only offer offline classes: UGC

Foreign varsities setting up in India to only offer offline classes: UGC

XAT 2023: MBA entrance exam on January 8, topper turned coach reveals key tips

XAT 2023: MBA entrance exam on January 8, topper turned coach reveals key tips

TCS Research Scholar Program expanded to reach PhD aspirants in India’s top 100 institutes

TCS Research Scholar Program expanded to reach PhD aspirants in India’s top 100 institutes

AMU: Police circular demanding personal details of J&K students withdrawn

AMU: Police circular demanding personal details of J&K students withdrawn

Mumbai University asks security guard to invigilate MSc exams, says student

Mumbai University asks security guard to invigilate MSc exams, says student