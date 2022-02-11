Indore: DAVV student beats IIM Indore counterparts, gets Rs 57L package

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a first, a girl student of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) got a record package of Rs 57 lakh leaving behind her counterparts from IIM Indore. "One of our students got the highest packet of Rs 57 lakh per annum even at these times of Covid-19," said DAAV vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain. During the inauguration of one-day workshop on National Education Policy (NEP) and National Assessment and Accreditation Council, DAVV got the primary initial placement report released at the hands of higher education minister Mohan Yadav. “I am glad to know that a student of DAVV got Rs 57 lakh package,” the minister told reporters.

Institute Engineering and Technology student Riti Nema got the highest package in campus placements 2021-22. In the recently released placement report, IIM Indore disclosed that one of its students got a salary of Rs 49 lakh per annum. This is for the first time that a DAVV student outshone IIM Indore student in the highest package race. DAVV centralised placement committee member Suresh Patidar said that the campus placements are still underway. We have released a primary placement report.

The final one will be released once the placements are over. As per information, more than 100 companies participated in the campus placements for session 2021-22. They extended offers to close to 1500 students who were among the registered lot for the campus placements. Out of 1500 students, more than 1000 students have accepted the offers so far.

The average salary stood at Rs 5.23 lakh per annum. Recruiters like Credit Suisse and KPMG visited Madhya Pradesh for the first time and made 22 offers and 3 offers respectively to DAVV students. Top 100+ students got a package of more than Rs 10 lakh per annum. Multinational Company Cognizant Technology Solutions picked a record 281 students from DAVV. Persistent Systems Limited extended 102 offers whereas ZS-Associates took away 26 students at an average package of 12 lakh per annum.

