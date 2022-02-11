Bhopal: NGT seeks names of illegal miners active in Gwalior-Chambal belt

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a list of illegal miners active in Gwalior-Chambal belt. The green tribunal has given one month time to the petitioner to submit the list, said the advocate who appeared on behalf of the petitioner.

Congress MLA and former minister Dr Govind Singh had filed a petition on alleged illegal mining in Gwalior-Chambal belt.

Advocate RS Yadav, who appeared on behalf of Singh, said, NGT has instructed us to submit names of those who are involved in illegal mining in Gwalior-Chambal belt. Earlier, it had asked the state government but it did not give a satisfactory reply and so now the tribunal has asked us to do the job. By March 11, we have to submit the list.

Huge money is involved in illegal mining and mafia are spoiling the environment and Chambal Sanctuary, said the advocate. Even forest officers were attacked by illegal miners, he added.

