Indore: DAVV signals CUET (UG) counselling registrations from 1st week of July

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While the window of the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate courses offered by around 200 universities is still open, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya signalled starting of registration for CUET (UG) counselling from the first week of July.

“If results are declared between June 20 and June 25 by National Testing Agency, we will start registration for CUET (UG) counselling by the first week of July,” said Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, admission cell coordinator at DAVV.

He said that the university will provide two weeks to candidates for registration and will then start counselling. He stated that if everything goes to plan, the counselling will be started in the last week of July.

CUET (UG) is being held in a window from May 21 to June 2. Around 200 universities, including all 44 central universities, are going to use scores of CUET for granting admission to students in their UG courses. DAVV is also going to use CUET scores for admission in around 25 of its UG courses.

DAVV is also a participant in CUET (PG) which is going to be held in June.

The university said that the CUET (PG) counselling for admission to MBA courses would be held in the month of August.