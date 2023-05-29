Blood donation drive in Indore on Monday: Let’s come forward for noble cause as admin sets target of 14k units

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Taking some time out of your busy schedule, come forward to donate blood today.

As part of the Indore Gaurav Mahotsav, a city-wide blood donation campaign will be run for collecting over 14,000 units on Monday.

Blood donation camps will be organised at 30 different locations across the city.

On the initiative collector Ilayaraja T, various industrial and business organisations, educational institutions, social and religious organisations, and voluntary groups together will run this campaign.

The collector has appealed to all residents of the city to participate in this campaign by donating blood at the designated camps.

Stressing the significance of blood donation, Ilayaraja T said that people should come forward for this noble cause.

The collector has entrusted the responsibility to officers to ensure smooth operations. Various venues have been selected, including the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (Pologround), Asha Confectionery (Sanwer Road), IPS Academy Campus (Rajendra Nagar), and Maheshwari Samaj Mukut Manglik Bhawan to accommodate donors.

The collector said residents can visit any of the camps for blood donation.

The campaign will witness the presence of public representatives and officials, highlighting the importance of community engagement in such vital initiatives.