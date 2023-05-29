 Indore: Five-day Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir concludes
Indore: Five-day Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir concludes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, May 29, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A five-day Awasiya Vaishnav Sanskar Shivir organised by Ashtang Ayurvedic Sanskrit College concluded on Sunday. 

The programme started with the blessings of Goswami Shri 108 Shri Devkinandan Ji Maharaj Shri under the guidance of Goswami Shri 108 Shri Divyesh Kumarji Maharaj Shri.

The camp was inaugurated by lighting lamps by Goswami Shree 108 Shree Divyesh Kumarji Maharaj Shri.

On the fifth day of the camp, Divya Pushti Pradarshini where Jatipura Parikrama Darshan and Shringar Darshan were shown. The first day of the camp started with the recitation of Vachanamrit and Mangala Charan.

People from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh participated in the camp organised by Divya Pushti Vidyapeeth.

About 150 Vaishnavs from different Vaishnav sects formed 15 committees to handle the responsibility of successful operation and smooth arrangements at the camp.

