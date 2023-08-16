Indore: DAVV Senior Students Call Juniors To Hostel, Rag Them

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) from where maximum number of ragging originates in Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya is again in the news for the same reason.

Some junior hostellers have lodged a complaint with Anti-Ragging Helpline of the University Grants Commission alleging they are bring ragged regularly by their senior counterparts.

In their complaint, the second year students alleged that their senior counterparts call them to their hostel and harass them.

The complainants naming four to five senior students said that they along with others they keep them at their disposal when drink and consume some substances.

They claimed that the senior students make them bring snacks and dinner packets and ask to entertain them.

The complaint comes nearly 15 days of resumption of their classes at IET, an entity of DAVV.

The Helpline has forwarded the compliant to the IET director and also informed Bhanwarkuan police station about the incident. The Helpline has asked the institute director to take action in the matter and report back to it.

The institute authorities have forwarded the complaint to the anti-ragging committee which is going to meet at 3 pm on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that a ragging complaint has reached the UGC from IET. In 2018, 15 students were expelled from the hostel after they were found guilty in a ragging case. In 2019, too, a complaint of ragging from IET had reached the UGC but it was found to be false.

In February last year, one more complaint had reached the UGC. After investigation, the institute had termed the ragging complaint untrue.

