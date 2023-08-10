Indore: DAVV CUET Counselling For UG Starts On Aug 17, PG On Aug 22

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): CUET counselling for admission to nearly 25 undergraduate and 15 postgraduate courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) would tentatively commence on August 17 and 22 respectively.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, DAVV said, “All candidates who have registered for first counselling of CUET for UG and PG courses are hereby informed that the counselling will tentatively start from August 17 and August 22. The detailed counselling schedule and other information will be available soon on the university website www.dauniv.ac.in.”

The DAVV suggested the candidates to visit the university website regularly. As per information, more than 6,500 candidates have registered for counselling for a total of 40 courses.

DAVV admission cell coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that there are nearly 1,350 vacancies in UG and the same number of vacancies in PG courses.

The DAVV accepts scores of the common university entrance test (CUET) for admission to professional UG and PG courses. This is the second year that the university participated in CUET for admission to UG and PG programmes.