Indore: Consumer Court Slams Petitioner For Misguiding It, Slaps ₹3K Fine

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Misguiding the consumer court by hiding facts proved dear to the petitioner who approached the court for claiming compensation from a car dealer. The consumer court slapped a penalty of Rs 3,000 on the petitioner.

Dheeraj Chhaparwal had bought a Wagon R- VXI from a dealer on July 30, 2019 where he booked the vehicle by paying Rs 1,000 while the remaining amount was paid through a loan taken from a bank. Chhaparal claimed to have paid Rs 14,190 extra to the dealer for the services including the RTO registration and accessories of the vehicle. He informed the court that the dealer failed in providing him with the claimed services even after three months of the payment. He provided supporting documents along with an affidavit to the court.

However, during the hearing, the dealer informed the court that they have already returned the extra amount to the petitioner on September 29 2019 into his wife’s account after his wife refused to avail the services. Moreover, the dealer claimed that Chhaparwal did not provide his Aadhar number which was a mandatory requirement to register the vehicle. Hence, the dealer was unable to get his vehicle registered.

After learning the facts and going through the evidence, the court found the petitioner guilty of hiding information and imposed a penalty on him.

The court said, “There is no deficiency in service or negligence on the part of the opposite party. As far as the complainant has any dispute with his wife, he can settle his dispute by referring it to another judicial authority. It will not be justified if any decision or conclusion is given by this District Consumer Commission on the dispute between husband and wife.”

