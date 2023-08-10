Indore: Bikers Rob Trader From Hatpipliya Of ₹3 Lakh On Nemawar Road

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A TMT bar trader from Hatpipliya in Dewas district was robbed of Rs 3 lakh by two bikers in Bhanwarkuan police station jurisdiction on Tuesday night. The trader was on his way to pay the amount to a local trader and was talking over the phone when the incident happened. Two persons were captured in the CCTV installed in the area but police were not able to identify the accused till the filing of the report.

According to the police, the incident took place near Jairam Tolkanta on Nemawar Road around 8 pm. Trader Prahsant Agrawal, a resident of Hatpipliya has lodged a complaint that he left his shop to give an amount of Rs 3 lakh to the local trader. He was on his bike and was carrying money in a bag. He had bought TMT bars from a factory on Nemawar Road so he was going there to pay for the same.

He reached near the weighing bridge on Nemawar Road and was talking over the phone when two persons on a bike came from behind, snatched the bag from his shoulder and managed to flee from there. The trader cried for help and also tried to chase the accused but could not catch the accused. Some documents were also kept in the bag. He later informed the police. A case has been registered against two unidentified men under section 392 of the IPC.

Bhanwarkuan police station incharge Rajkumar Yadav said that two persons were seen in the CCTV footage and we are trying to identify them. Their bike number is not clear so the CCTVs installed at other locations are being examined. Yadav claimed that the accused would be arrested soon.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)