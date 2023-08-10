Indore: 4-yr-old Missing Boy Reunited With Parents Within Hours

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police reunited a four-year-old boy, who was missing from his place, with his parents within hours in the Khajrana area on Wednesday. The boy had gone about a kilometre away from his house and had lost the way back home. A garage owner took him to the police station after which his parents were searched by the police.

Additional DCP Amrendra Singh said that garage owner Amjad reached the police station with a four-year-old boy and informed the police that the child was lost and was unable to tell anything about his parents. Khajrana TI Umrao Singh instructed the Dial-100 staff to take the child to the area to search for his parents.

When the policemen took him to the area, a person identified the child and informed the police that his parents live on Jharaliya Road in Roshan Nagar. After gathering information about his parents, the police reached Roshan Nagar and handed over the child to his parents safely. Seeing the child safe, the parents thanked the police and the garage owner for reuniting their child safely. The parents also appreciated the job done by the police.

