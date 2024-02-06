Indore: DAVV School Of Economics, Bajaj Finserv Join Hands For Training Course |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Economics at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has forged a partnership with Bajaj Finserv for a strong emphasis on hands-on training and skill enhancement for students.

Under the three-year MoU, Bajaj Finserv will conduct an intensive 100-hour training programme for 30-45 students per batch. This programme will culminate in the Certified Professional in Banking, Finance, and Insurance (CPBFI) accreditation. Going beyond the conventional academic boundaries, the curriculum prioritises refining communication skills, a key component for student placement in the competitive job market.

The official signing ceremony was attended by Prof Kanhaiya Ahuja, head of the School of Economics, and representatives from Bajaj Finserv, including lead trainer C Sumant and Gunjan Chandrayan.

Former rector Prof Ashok Sharma, EMRC, director, Prof Chandan Gupta and others were also present.

Dr Vishakha Kutumbale, the programme coordinator, emphasised the potential of the initiative to groom well-rounded personalities and significantly boost placement prospects.

Ahuja expressed confidence that such collaborative efforts would reinforce the skills of MBA students, making them industry-ready from day one.

The inaugural batch is poised to commence their training in February, signalling a pivotal moment in bridging the gap between academia and industry.

“This strategic collaboration is anticipated to not only elevate the educational experience for students but also strengthen the School of Economics’ standing as a dynamic institution fostering vital industry connections,” Ahuja said.