Indore: IDA Auditorium To Have Rippling ‘Sound’ Effect

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium, Indore development authority’s (IDA) newly-made auditorium which is the most auspicious project will give an advance experience of HiFi sound. It is expected it to be inaugurated in the coming days.

The auditorium has advanced HiFi sound system worth Rs 2 crore and especially imported from London. There are more than 30 speakers in the auditorium.

‘The speakers will give a great experience to the audience and they will feel very comfortable while being seated,’ IDA officials said.

There are 1,250 chairs which fold automatically. They will get folded as soon as the audience gets up from it. Adequate gap is also given between each line keeping it spacious. Further there are 12 beautiful sofas for VIPs with a seating capacity of 35.

There are also two galleries featuring legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar's achievements with modern facilities. It has been built in two large corridors outside and at the rear of the auditorium.

After each programme gets over, the curtain will close from both ends. There is also white smoke (pollution free), multi- coloured lights for effects. There is two-wheeler parking facility in the basement of the auditorium, while four wheelers can be parked outside.

All types of cultural activities including songs, music, dance, drama, exhibitions can be held in this prestigious auditorium. Booking charges for this have not been decided yet. The IDA will give its responsibility to the agency so that regular maintenance of the venue is done. A tender will be floated for this.