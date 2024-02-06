Indore: Tribal Student Moves Court In Subject Botch-up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal girl student who completed standard XI with mathematics and took admission in standard XII in Biology appealed in Indore Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court when her exam admit card was altered to mathematics after studying biology for a year. The court ordered the concerned authorities to let her sit for the exam with biology and mathematics will be her elective subject.

According to lawyer Hitesh Sharma, who filed the petition on behalf of Muskaan, is a student who belongs to the tribal community. Since she is from a poor family, her relatives are meeting the expenses of her education. She wanted to prepare for NEET. So she took admission in standard XII with science (biology). The school also conducted quarterly-six monthly examinations in science.

However, in the examination form the school principal wrote mathematics as her subject. After issuing the admit card the student objected. On this, the school said that since the student studied mathematics in class 11, she cannot take science in class 12. This provision has been made in the new education policy. After the matter went to court, the school management told the court that they had given admission to the student in Mathematics. However, the High Court rejected the arguments because the student's six-monthly examination was taken on science. The court ordered the student to include mathematics in class 12 science examination and keep mathematics as an elective subject.