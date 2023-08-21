Indore: DAVV Plans Much-Awaited Online DET In Last Week Of October

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Days after its apex body gave its nod, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has announced plans to hold a doctoral entrance test (DET) in the last week of October, through MPOnline.

The exam will be held after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half years.

Though it has decided to entrust the responsibility of conducting the exam on MP Online, the university has kept the responsibility of preparing the Q-papers for the examination to itself.

The university will set papers and send them to the MPOline portal. The agency has also placed the budget for holding the examination before the university.

The last DTE was conducted for 1160 seats for 44 subjects in April last year. For the last 15 months, the candidates have been waiting for the entrance test.

Initial plans dropped

Initially, the university had decided to hold the exams on its own. But when a case against some teachers and officials of Vikram University was registered in connection with anomalies in DET, the DAVV approached National Testing Agency for holding the common university entrance test for PhD courses as well. But the NTA refused to hold CUET-PhD leaving university with no other option but to hold DET on its own.

