Indore: DAVV making budget of Rs 25L for convocation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, which has constituted committees for preparation of its forthcoming convocation, is making a budgetary provision of Rs 25 lakh for the ceremony. According to sources, DAVV is making a budget of Rs 25 lakh for its convocation which is due next month. The budget for the convocation will be placed at an executive council meeting on February 18.

After getting the go-ahead from Raj Bhavan for the convocation, the university has started inviting applications from Ph.D students. Gold and silver medals will also be awarded to toppers of different subjects of the 2020 and 2021 batches.

Departments have been entrusted with the responsibility of preparing their list and contacting students. For the convocation, 19 committees of teachers and officers have been constituted. There are 12 members in the reception committee, including vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain. Apart from this, other committees—including registration, budget, degree, gold medal, costume, processing / rehearsal and meeting arrangement—have been formed.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:03 AM IST