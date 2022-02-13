Indore: Schools welcome government decision to reopen school with full capacity

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools in Indore welcomed the state government’s decision to reopen with 100% attendance.

Many schools, however, will still continue in hybrid mode for primary classes as it would, they say, take time to restore things to normal.

School education department recently issued fresh guidelines, citing the decreasing of covid-19 cases in the state. As per the new guidelines, all the private and government schools including day scholar and residential schools can open with full attendance. The hostels can also be opened with full capacity, too.

The new guidelines state that schools will strictly have to follow covid-19 protocols including sanitization, mask and social distancing.

“We had been demanding to reopen schools because students cannot learn at home that well,” Gopal Soni, state vice president of MP board private school association, said.

“The schools and students had successfully returned on track in learning, they again went off the track because of the schools closure. It will take time to bring normalcy,” Arun Kharat, general secretary of the association, said.

Published on: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 03:57 PM IST