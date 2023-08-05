 Indore: DAVV Invites Applications For Filling Vacancies In 4 MTech Courses
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 05, 2023, 01:40 AM IST
FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has invited applications against some vacant seats available in MTech (CS), MTech (NM&IS), MTech (IA&SE) and MTech Executive (CS). The admission will be on merit basis and is scheduled from August 12 between 12 noon and 3:00 pm.

Interested candidates are required to carry two demand drafts of Rs 1,000/- (Rs 600/- for SC/ST candidates of MP domicile) as registration fee, and Rs 10,000/- in favour of "Registrar (self-finance) computer science" payable at Indore. 

“The remaining fees can be submitted through MPOnline portal within a week after admission,” the DAVV notice reads. 

