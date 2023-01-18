Indore: DAVV employee’s wife ends life after eight months of marriage

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The wife of a DAVV employee allegedly committed suicide at her home soon after making a phone call to her husband, Bhanwarkuan police said on Tuesday.

Police said she took this step just eight months after her marriage. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, but she did not mention the reason for her suicide.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Vega (32), a resident of Residential Quarter in DAVV.

Husband Pappu informed media persons that he is employed as a Class IV employee in the DAVV. On Monday, he dropped his son off at school after which he reached his office. Sangeeta made a phone call to him around 2.30 pm but she did not reveal any of her problems. His son (son from the first wife) reached home from school and he knocked on the door but there was no response. Later, he informed neighbours, and the door was forced open and Sangeeta was found hanging from the ceiling.

Later, with the help of a neighbour, his son informed Pappu.

Pappu said that cops found a suicide note from the spot, and she mentioned in the suicide note that her husband should not be bothered. He said that his first wife passed away due to Covid last year. After that, he got married to Sangeeta in May 2022.

The police said that statements of family members are being taken to know the exact reason for her suicide.