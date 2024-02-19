Indore: DAVV Dumped, 3 Others Selected In MP For Rs 100 Cr Grant Each

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) suffered a major setback as the Central government rejected its proposal but approved funding of Rs 100 crore each for three other universities in Madhya Pradesh under Component 1 of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), a revamped version of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). Out of the four state-run universities applying for Rs 100 crore grant under Component 1 i.e. Multi-Disciplinary Education and Research University (MERU), only DAVV's proposal has been declined. The approved names for the grant include Vikram University in Ujjain, Barkatullah University in Bhopal and Jiwaji Vishwavidyalaya in Gwalior.

These three universities will get a total of Rs 300 crore funding from the Central government. Besides, five universities, including DAVV, will get Rs 20 crore grant each under Component 2 (Grants to Strengthen University). Four other universities selected under Component 2 include Rani Durgawati University in Jabalpur, Mahraja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University in Chhatarpur, Awadhesh Pratap Singh University in Rewa, Pandit S N Shukla University in Shahdol. Put together, eight universities in the state will get a grant of Rs 400 crore under PM-USHA scheme. The funding is going to give a major boost to infrastructure expansion, enhancement of faculties, advancement of labs etc on the university campuses.

DAVV only accredited varsity denied Rs 100 cr grant

PM-USHA focuses on providing development grants to universities and colleges and helping varsities become multi-disciplinary education and research universities (MERU). Under the MERU component, a total of 35 accredited state universities in the country are being given Rs 100 crore each to take up multi-disciplinary education and research. Besides, the Central scheme has a provision for opening new model degree colleges. It also has a provision to grant Rs 20 crore each to 73 state universities, irrespective of accreditation status. Since only four varsities in the state were accredited from NAAC, including DAVV, the Department of Higher Education had sought proposals from them under Component 1. All other varsities, including the above-mentioned four were also asked to submit proposals under Component 2. DAVV was the only university among the accredited lot which was dropped for Rs 100 crore funding.

Proposal of the most deserving one rejected

DAVV was among universities in the state which deserved Rs 100 crore grant the most but its proposal was declined and no reason for the same was given. The who’s who of the university stated that three other universities which were selected under Component 1 had infrastructure and facilities than required. ‘They do not have more than 4k students on the UTD campus whereas our capacity is more than 13k. Certainly, we needed infrastructure expansion and facilities but unfortunately our proposal was not accepted for top funding,’ a senior professor said.



PM-USHA scheme

- The PM-USHA scheme aims to provide financial support to the states for improving their higher education systems.

- Its objectives include enhancing the quality of existing state’s higher education institutions by ensuring compliance with prescribed norms and standards and embracing accreditation as quality assurance framework.

- The scheme aims to bring about governance, academic and examination reforms in these institutions, while also establishing connections with both school education and the job market to foster self-reliance and contribute to the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat.