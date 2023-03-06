Indore: DAVV convocation on March 25; notification likely today

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After taking consent from Chancellor Mangubhai Patel, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) announced plans to hold convocation on March 25.

After receiving the consent from the Chancellor, vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain convened a meeting of officers on Monday and formed about a dozen committees for preparation for the convocation for session 2021-22.

Registrar Ajay Verma, director of college development council, deputy registrar Prajwal Khare, dean student welfare and School of Pharmacy head Rajesh Sharma were present at the meeting.

Verma said that the notification for the convocation will be released on Tuesday and invite applications from students.

“Applications from eligible students will be called till March 15 without fee and March 18 with late fee,” Verma said.

Around 100 medals, mostly gold medals, would be given away to toppers of different disciplines at the convocation. Besides, students who completed their PhD would be awarded degree at the convocation.

The university will also upload list of toppers, discipline wise, on its website in a day or two.

Read Also Indore: Delegates from across the country attend dentistry workshop