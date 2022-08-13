Indore: DAVV blatantly violating EWS quota norms for two years

DAVV |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): That Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has been blatantly violating EWS quota norms for past two years stands exposed once again after Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) issued a letter stating that it hiked 25 per cent seats in technical institutions for granting 10 per cent reservation to students belonging to economically weaker section (EWS).

Instead of going by government’s orders, DAVV has been adjusting 10 per cent reservation to EWS students in the sanctioned intake for the last two years even when directives were for granting it over and above the sanctioned intake.

The 10 per cent quota to EWS students had to be granted in such a way that caste-based reservation does not cross the 50 per cent mark and seats of unreserved category do not come down from their existing number.

For that the government had prepared a matrix wherein if 25 seats were increased then 10 per cent quota could be granted to EWS with ensuring that the number of seats of unreserved category of the sanctioned intake remain intact and caste based reservation remains at 50 per cent.

But DAVV is not following the matrix and giving 10 per cent reservation to the EWS from the sanctioned intake with ensuring that caste based reservation remains at 50 per cent. Its move, however, has brought down seats of unreserved candidates putting them at disadvantage. Plus, it deprived SC/ST, OBC and EWS candidates an increase in the number of seats.

Above all, the DAVV’s move is against the norms laid down for granting a 10 per cent quota to EWS students.

Understand the calculation

In MBA (financial administration), there are a total 120 seats, including 60 (50 per cent) reserved for SC/ST and OBC categories and 60 unreserved seats. As per norms, DAVV was supposed to keep 60 seats of unreserved seat’s count intact. Means the number of seats should have not come down below 60 and caste based reservation should have been 50 per cent. DAVV kept caste based reservation at 50 per cent but changed the unreserved seats count by giving 10 per cent reservation from it. It reserved 6 seats from it for EWS bringing down the unreserved seat count to 54.

As per matrix recommended by the government, the seat count should have been increased by 25 per cent which would have taken the total number of seats to 150 in the MBA (FA) course. 50 per cent seats (means 75 seats), would have gone to SC/ST and OBC category students, 10 per cent seats to EWS (means 15 seats), and the number of unreserved seats would have remained intact (means 60 seats).

DAVV had hiked 25% seats in 2019

DAVV implemented the same policy, which is applying at present, for granting a 10 per cent EWS quota in 2019 also. Later, it increased 25 per cent seats citing DHE a letter which stated that 25 per cent seats should be increased in courses for grant of 10 quota to EWS. However, DAVV got back to its faulty policy again in 2020 stating that the DHE instructions were for only one year, which was a wrong interpretation by the university officials.

Now, two quota policies in DAVV

Institutes of DAVV, viz IMS and IIPS, offer two core MBA courses in which admission is granted through centralised online admission counselling conducted by DTE. In these courses, 25 per cent seats will be increased as per matrix formula whereas in other courses of DAVV the ‘faulty’ policy of EWS will be applied by DAVV.

