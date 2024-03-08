Indore: Daughter Becomes Unit Manager, Where Father Is Driver

Puja Yadav, a young entreprenuer was felicitated in a programme held at AIMP office on Thursday by MP Kavita Patidar and ED of MPIDC Sapna Jain |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A proud success story came to the fore on the eve of International Women’s Day on Thursday that a daughter of a driver in the industrial unit has become the manager in the same unit. On this occasion, Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) felicitated her and 12 other women entrepreneurs.

The felicitation programme was organised by ‘Mahila Sidhi’ the women’s wing of AIMP at Udyog Bhawan at Polo Ground area on Thursday. A discussion was also organised on the subject ‘Women rising from the earth to the sky’ on the eve of International Women's Day. Here, women working in industry and social sector were honoured. President of AIMP Siddhi, Reena Jain and programme co-ordinator Grishma Trivedi informed that Mahila Siddhi honoured 12 women working in different institutions.

Puja Yadav was the centre of attraction at the event, who works as manager in Vishal Fab India Pvt Ltd located at Sanwer Road Industrial Area. Pooja is the daughter of Champalal Yadav, who works as a driver in the same unit. She did BCom, PGDM and computer course and joined Vishal Fab India Pvt Ltd as a manager.

Chief guest of the programme RS MP Kavita Patidar and special guest and ED of MPIDC Sapna Anurag Jain felicitated women entrepreneurs and social workers. Special guest Jain said that on demand of women cluster in the city the department will cooperate with you in whatever way possible in your interest.

Women entrepreneurs honoured

-Puja Yadav, Vishal Fab India Pvt Ltd

-Ms Tarika Puri, Atharva Packaging

-Asmita Dixit, Skyline Industries Pvt Ltd

-Khushboo Maurya, T K Agro Industries

-Neeti Maurya, Vyankatesh Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd

-Aruna Jaju, Bhama Industries

-Urvashi Kulkarni, Vyankatesh Metals & Alloys Pvt Ltd.

-Priyanka Joshi and Rohini, Trends Apparel

-Sangeeta Tendulkar, social worker

-Dr Neha Chauhan, social worker

-Manju Nair, woman entrepreneur