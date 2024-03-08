 Bhopal: Woman Douses Self With Petrol In Suicide Bid, Rescued By Cops
Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 12:48 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman who had climbed a tower at Polytechnic square a month ago, yet again attempted suicide by dousing petrol on herself near the CM house in Shyamala Hills on Thursday evening.

The police said the police personnel present at the spot foiled her suicide bid and sent her to her house in Ayodhya Nagar after counselling.

According to the Shyamala hills police, the woman, identified as Shobhana Singh, 42, a native of Sagar, had moved to Bhopal 10 years ago. She and her husband reside at a rented accommodation in Ayodhya Nagar.

For a long time, she had a dispute with her landlord, owing to which he had driven her and her husband out of the house. She alleged that her landlord had been defaming her so that no one else rents out their house to her. Owing to this, she had climbed atop a tower at the Polytechnic square a month ago. She was brought down by the police.

On Thursday evening, she went near the CM house and doused petrol on herself. The cops present there, on witnessing her, prevented her from setting herself ablaze and called the Shyamala hills police to the scene. Singh was counselled, who said she was irked as the Ayodhya Nagar police station officials had turned a blind eye to her woes, and were not registering an FIR against her landlord.

