 Jaipur Shocker: 34-Year-Old Widow Stabbed To Death By Brother-In-Law On Busy Street After She Refuses To Marry Him
Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Jaipur: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan's Jaipur. A man reportedly stabbed his widowed sister-in-law to death in the middle of a busy market in the Shastri Nagar police station area.

The blood-soaked woman was rushed to hospital but was declared dead on arrival. After the murder, the accused attempted to flee the scene but was chased by stray dogs, which helped locals and police capture him.

The accused has been identified as Anil and the deceased as 34-year-old Poonam. The sudden assault caused panic in the crowded area.

Bystanders immediately informed the police. A police team rushed to the scene and, with the help of locals, shifted the critically injured woman to Kanwatia Hospital. Doctors declared her brought dead, citing multiple fatal stab wounds.

According to police, Poonam's husband had died about five years earlier. She lived with her two sons at her in-laws' home and supported the household through manual labour. While returning from work, she encountered her brother-in-law, Anil. A minor altercation escalated, and in a fit of rage, he drew a knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

article-image

Police stated that Anil had been pressuring the woman to marry him for nearly three years, leading to frequent disputes.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a murder case has been registered. The accused was later apprehended and taken into custody for questioning.

