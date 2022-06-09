Indore: Daily positivity rate falls to 6% day after four-month peak of over 10%

Coronavirus |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following Mumbai’s trend, ‘mini-Mumbai’ has also seen a gradual rise in Covid cases considering the daily positivity rate. The rate of positivity dropped to 6 per cent again on Wednesday, a day after reaching double digits after 125 days. As many as 16 cases were found positive on Wednesday with the positivity rate of 6.06 per cent.

However, the number of daily positive cases had jumped up almost thrice on Tuesday as six cases were found positive on Monday, while it increased to 17 on Tuesday and remained at 16 on Wednesday. The rate of positivity on Tuesday was recorded above 10 per cent again after more than four months as it was reported over 10 per cent previously on February 2.

According to health department officials, patients are coming from different areas of the city and not in any cluster form. A senior health officer, who worked at the frontlines during the Covid-19 peak, said, “As cases are increasing continuously, people must start following Covid-appropriate norms, especially in crowded places. However, patients are coming from different parts of the city and most of them are asymptomatic.”

Cases are increasing swiftly in Mumbai and many other cities, while Indore has a huge amount of daily traffic with these cities. People must remain extra-cautious as conditions may turn poor in the coming days.

Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, “Those who haven’t taken the precautionary dose must take it as soon as possible since people with complete doses of vaccination are having mild or no symptoms of the disease.”

16 positive on Wednesday

As many as 16 cases were found positive on Wednesday out of 264 samples tested. With this, the total number of positive cases has reached to 208,122. As many as 5 patients were discharged on Wednesday with the total number of recovered patients including 206,574. With no new deaths reported, the total number of deaths remained at 1,462.