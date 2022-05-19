Indore-Dahod rail track work on right track

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): The work of Indore-Dahod railway line continues at a fast pace. The project was closed for two years and its estimated cost is Rs 2,000 crore.

After the construction of this railway line, the journey from Indore to Gujarat and Maharashtra will be easy. In this project, 41 major and 32 small and big railway stations will be built. The rail line will connect Dahod to Indore via, Pithampur, Dhar, Sardarpur, Jhabua and Chhota Udaipur.

The local MP Gumansingh Damor has been a driving force behind this. He has raised his voice several times in Parliament.

