Indore: Action against adulteration; FDA officers raid cold drinks unit

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuing action against adulteration and unhygienic food manufacturing, a team of food safety officers (FSOs) raided a cold drinks manufacturing unit in the Ahirkhedi area and seized over 1,404 litres of carbonated drinks and beverages on Wednesday night.

The food safety officers also lodged an FIR against the manufacturer and owner of the unit for not having any licence and registration for the business and for preparing beverages in unhygienic and filthy conditions.

According to the food safety officers, on the directions of ADM Abhay Bedekar, continuous action against food adulterators is being taken and it is in this series that they raided the carbonated drink manufacturing unit in Ahirkhedi which was preparing a drink under the brand, Sky Thunder.

The approximate cost of the cold drinks seized from the unit was about Rs 28,000. A team of FSOs Subhash Khedekar and Avashesh Agrawal raided the unit.

‘No licence for business’

‘Manufacturing and packaging of the Sky Thunder brand cold drink were being done in unhygienic and filthy conditions. Moreover, the owner, Atharva Mishra, failed to produce any licence and registration for the business. Samples of three drinks were taken and sent to Bhopal for testing’

— Food safety officers

Samples of ice cream collected

Samples of ice creams and frozen desserts were collected from Baby Doll Ice Cream Factory in Ammar Nagar and Natural Foods Ice Cream Factory in Bank village and sent for testing to Bhopal.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 08:22 PM IST