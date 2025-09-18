Indore: Cyber Fraud Busted; Ex-Staff Held For ₹30 Lakh Scam | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore Crime Branch arrested a former employee of Payjas Payment India Pvt Ltd for masterminding a cyber fraud worth over Rs 30.56 lakh. The company, which offers online payment, bill settlement and recharge services, had reported the fraud earlier this year.

The accused, Nishant Soni, previously worked with the company. Investigators said that on March 29, 2025, Soni hacked into the company’s admin account by stealing the login credentials of employee Komalchand Kushwaha. He then transferred more than Rs 30 lakh from the company’s account to pay off multiple credit card bills.

Officials revealed that fraudulent transfers were made not just in March but again in June, pointing to a calculated and repeated misuse of the system. The case has been registered at Crime Branch Police Station under applicable laws.

Police said Soni exploited his insider knowledge of company operations and routed the stolen funds through several accounts before transferring the money to himself. Authorities are now tracking all linked accounts and individuals involved.