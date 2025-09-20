 Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreSub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore

Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore

ACP to probe within 7 days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A sub-inspector posted at Malharganj police station allegedly abused and assaulted a Dial-112 driver in front of the police station in full public view. ACP Malharganj is investigating the allegation and will present his report within seven days.

The victim, Narendra Chauhan, driver of Dial-112 FRV vehicle, reached additional DCP (zone-1) Alok Kumar Sharma’s office and complained that the incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday when he was waiting outside the police station in the 112 vehicle to pick up ASI Pradeep Kumar Gautam. At that time, SI Brajesh Sharma called him and asked him to drop him off at his house.

Read Also
‘Money Goes To Foreign Companies,’ Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Appeals People To Stop Online...
article-image

Narendra told SI Sharma that he would be unable to drop him as he had to reach a duty point with ASI Gautam.

Enraged by this, Sharma allegedly began abusing and beating him outside the police station. He then dragged Narendra inside the station and continued to assault him in front of the staff, claimed Chauhan.

FPJ Shorts
'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash Against Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025; Video
'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash Against Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025; Video
Rural Maharashtra Sees Spike In 'Crypto-Christianity' Cases; Alleged Conversions Fuel Communal Tensions
Rural Maharashtra Sees Spike In 'Crypto-Christianity' Cases; Alleged Conversions Fuel Communal Tensions
Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy Anniversary Row: Govt Allocates ₹1.2 Crore Against Promised ₹50 Crore
Maharashtra Urdu Sahitya Academy Anniversary Row: Govt Allocates ₹1.2 Crore Against Promised ₹50 Crore
ED Arrests Suspended Bank Of India Officer In ₹16.10-Crore Fraud Case
ED Arrests Suspended Bank Of India Officer In ₹16.10-Crore Fraud Case

The victim further alleged that Sharma also threatened to falsely implicate him in a case. The entire incident was captured on the police station’s CCTV cameras.

The senior officials have reportedly assured him of strict action against the SI if he is found guilty.

Additional DCP Sharma has directed ACP Malharganj Vivek Singh Chauhan to investigate the matter thoroughly and submit a report within seven days.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore

Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore

Charitable Organisations To Face Scrutiny For Income Tax Exemption, Says Experts In Indore

Charitable Organisations To Face Scrutiny For Income Tax Exemption, Says Experts In Indore

Madhya Pradesh: Waqf Committees’ Extortion Case; Raids In Jabalpur, Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Waqf Committees’ Extortion Case; Raids In Jabalpur, Ujjain

Indore: 61 Booked For Rumours, Hate Posts On Instagram After Salman Lala’s Death

Indore: 61 Booked For Rumours, Hate Posts On Instagram After Salman Lala’s Death

Friends Murder Youth In Drunken Brawl In MP's Indore

Friends Murder Youth In Drunken Brawl In MP's Indore