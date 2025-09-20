‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore | VectorStock.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight), a Namo Marathon will be organised on Sunday. The theme of the run is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.

Several programmes are being organised in the district under the direction of collector Shivam Verma and the marathon is one of these programmes. The ‘Namo Marathon’ will be held from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Bhanwarkuan Square at 6:30 am. A large number of youth, athletes and the general public will participate in the marathon.

A meeting regarding the marathon was held on Friday. Verma presided over the meeting. CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain and officials from other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Verma reviewed the preparations and directed to ensure effective organisation of the marathon. It was informed that the marathon race is open to all age groups and anyone can participate.

The winners of the marathon race will be rewarded with cash prizes. They will also be given certificates. The first prize is Rs 5,000 in cash. The second prize is Rs 3,000 and the third prize is Rs 2,000. Seven runners will also be given a prize of Rs 1,000 each as a consolation prize.