 ‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndore‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore

‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore

Collector Shivam Verma reviwed the preparations

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:30 AM IST
article-image
‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore | VectorStock.com

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight), a Namo Marathon will be organised on Sunday. The theme of the run is Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat’.

Several programmes are being organised in the district under the direction of collector Shivam Verma and the marathon is one of these programmes. The ‘Namo Marathon’ will be held from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Bhanwarkuan Square at 6:30 am. A large number of youth, athletes and the general public will participate in the marathon.

Read Also
MP CM Mohan Yadav Suspends Sabalgarh SDM For Inappropriate Behaviour Towards Woman Over Phone
article-image

A meeting regarding the marathon was held on Friday. Verma presided over the meeting. CEO of District Panchayat Siddharth Jain and officials from other relevant departments were present in the meeting.

Verma reviewed the preparations and directed to ensure effective organisation of the marathon. It was informed that the marathon race is open to all age groups and anyone can participate.

FPJ Shorts
26/11 Terror Attack Case: Fahim Ansari Remains Under Watch For Association With Banned LeT, State Tells Bombay HC
26/11 Terror Attack Case: Fahim Ansari Remains Under Watch For Association With Banned LeT, State Tells Bombay HC
Goregaon School Horror: 40-Year-Old Female Staffer Sent To Judicial Custody In Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 4-Yr-Old Girl
Goregaon School Horror: 40-Year-Old Female Staffer Sent To Judicial Custody In Alleged Sexual Harassment Of 4-Yr-Old Girl
SIWS College Row: Vice-Principal Denies Allegations, Calls Them ‘Fictitious And Baseless’
SIWS College Row: Vice-Principal Denies Allegations, Calls Them ‘Fictitious And Baseless’
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Friend Testifies Mikhail Sought Help To Rescue Sheena From Rehab Centre On Indrani Mukerjea’s Instructions
Sheena Bora Murder Case: Friend Testifies Mikhail Sought Help To Rescue Sheena From Rehab Centre On Indrani Mukerjea’s Instructions

The winners of the marathon race will be rewarded with cash prizes. They will also be given certificates. The first prize is Rs 5,000 in cash. The second prize is Rs 3,000 and the third prize is Rs 2,000. Seven runners will also be given a prize of Rs 1,000 each as a consolation prize.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore

‘Namo Marathon’ On Aatma Nirbhar Bharat On Sunday In MP's Indore

Indore: Women Inspectors To Assist Town Inspectors Of Vijay Nagar & Lasudia Police Stations

Indore: Women Inspectors To Assist Town Inspectors Of Vijay Nagar & Lasudia Police Stations

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders River-Side Plantation Drive To Boost Environment

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Orders River-Side Plantation Drive To Boost Environment

Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore

Sub-Inspector Assaults Dial-112 Driver Publicly In MP's Indore

Charitable Organisations To Face Scrutiny For Income Tax Exemption, Says Experts In Indore

Charitable Organisations To Face Scrutiny For Income Tax Exemption, Says Experts In Indore