Indore: Women Inspectors To Assist Town Inspectors Of Vijay Nagar & Lasudia Police Stations

Indore: Women Inspectors To Assist Town Inspectors Of Vijay Nagar & Lasudia Police Station | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a new initiative aimed at strengthening the law and order situation in the city, commissioner of police Santosh Singh has introduced a significant change in the working of police stations.

For the first time, women inspectors have been appointed to assist the station in-charges (TIs) at Vijay Nagar and Lasudia police stations so two inspector level officers would work at these police stations.

According to the order issued, officiating inspector Meena Bourasi has been posted at Vijay Nagar police station and officiating inspector Neetu Singh at Lasudia police station.

They will function as “2IC-1” and assist the current TIs in their duties. However, officials clarified that the original station in-charges will retain full authority and responsibility, while the newly appointed women inspectors will support them in station operations.

Along with this, the CP has carried out a large-scale reshuffle of TIs across several police stations of the city. Inspector Manish Mishra has been posted as TI of Dwarkapuri, while the current Dwarkapuri TI Sushil Patel has been shifted to Hira Nagar.

Lokesh Bhadoriya from DRP Lines has been made TI of Azad Nagar, replacing Tilak Karole, who has been moved to DRP Lines. Notably, Azad Nagar police station recently came into the spotlight after an SI was caught accepting a bribe in a case a couple of days ago.

In other changes, Sanjeev Srivastava has been appointed as TI of Chhatripura police station while the present TI, KP Yadav has been transferred to Sanyogitaganj police station. Rajkumar Litoria was made TI of Sarafa, with Surendra Raghuvanshi shifted from Sarafa to PS Palasia.

Hira Nagar TI PL Sharma has been moved to the Crime Branch along with Vishnu Vaskale. Narayan Damor has been posted in the Intelligence and Security Branch. Two sub-inspectors Uday Sisode and Ram Shakya were transferred to Banganga and Aerodrome police stations respectively from DRP lines.

This reshuffle is seen as part of the Commissioner’s strategy to bring efficiency and strengthen accountability within the city’s police system.