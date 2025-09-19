Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Directs To Prevent Waterlogging On Master Plan Roads |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar Yadav Yadav on Friday directed subordinates to ensure proper levelling and installation of storm water lines to prevent waterlogging during rain on all master plan roads.

Continuing his daily morning inspection of sanitation and development work, the municipal commissioner focused on Zone 22 areas. The inspection covered cleanliness, nullah-tapping and ongoing infrastructure projects across Basant Vihar Colony, Samar Park Colony, Apollo DB City, Tulsi Nagar, Nipania, Piplia Kumar, Bypass and adjoining localities.

During his visit to the zonal office near Bombay Hospital Square, the municipal commissioner instructed officials to repair damaged fencing outside Sanjeevani Seva Sangam and fix broken paver blocks.

At Nipania Mall, he expressed strong displeasure over garbage and filth in the area, reprimanding the local certified sanitary inspector (CSI) and NGO representatives.

He directed them to spread awareness among residents about cleanliness and warned that action must be taken against violators. He also questioned NGO staff about their duty hours and inspected attendance registers at the local centre.

In Samar Park Colony, he instructed officials to construct a pathway in the park for public convenience, while in Piplia Kumar, he ordered immediate repair of the damaged railing of a culvert to ensure safety. Yadav also reviewed progress of nullah-tapping projects.

Noting stagnant water near Advance Academy Corner and Star Square, he expressed displeasure, directing zonal officers and engineers to immediately ensure proper drainage.

In Tulsi Nagar, he reviewed preparations for the plantation programme and ‘Maa ki Bagiya,’ while in Meghdoot garden, he pulled up officials after finding poor sanitary conditions, including discarded plastic and bottles. He instructed improvement of cleanliness and sought details on expenditure and revenue related to the garden’s maintenance.

Additional commissioner Rohit Sisonia, officers Abhay Rajnawangar, Manoj Pathak, zonal officials, health officers, CSI and NGO representatives accompanied the municipal commissioner during the inspection.