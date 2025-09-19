 Madhya Pradesh: Using Fake Papers For Leave, 14 Trainee Constables Expelled From Training
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Using Fake Papers For Leave, 14 Trainee Constables Expelled From Training

Madhya Pradesh: Using Fake Papers For Leave, 14 Trainee Constables Expelled From Training

Police Headquarters has disqualified 14 Trainee Constables for allegedly using fake and fabricated documents to take leave

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Using Fake Papers For Leave, 14 Trainee Constables Expelled From Training | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strict action against 14 trainee constables of the Police Training School in Indore, the Police Headquarters has disqualified them for allegedly using fake and fabricated documents to take leave, said officials here on Friday.

Among the disqualified constables of the 77th batch are 13 women. 

According to their schedule, trainees are entitled to only five casual leaves over the nine-month training period. Additionally, ten leaves are given to those trainees who had filled out the examination form before selection for the post of constable. 

Read Also
Man Caught Posing As Constable In Indore; Carried Fake Police ID
article-image

During the training, one of the trainees was granted a 10-day leave to appear for the exam. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 3 BMC Officials For Allegedly Demanding Bribes
Mumbai Crime: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests 3 BMC Officials For Allegedly Demanding Bribes
Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Paralysed Man Walks Again After High-Risk Cervical Spine Surgery At J J Hospital
Mumbai News: 32-Year-Old Paralysed Man Walks Again After High-Risk Cervical Spine Surgery At J J Hospital
Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One

The 14 accused trainees allegedly got the letter, changed the dates, names, and places, and got it approved to proceed on leave. 

When the training department got a whiff of the fraud, it instituted an internal enquiry and found the irregularities. 

Being disqualified, the trainees have been sent back to the unit where their head, an SP, will decide their future. 

Departmental inquiry against five

A departmental inquiry has been instituted against five officers, including two DSPs, for the alleged irregularities. If their unit head decides to forgive the 14 disqualified trainees, they will be inducted into the training in the next batch, said ADG, Training, Raja Babu Singh.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Using Fake Papers For Leave, 14 Trainee Constables Expelled From Training

Madhya Pradesh: Using Fake Papers For Leave, 14 Trainee Constables Expelled From Training

Bhopal Power Cut September 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In PGBT Road, Firdos Nagar, Tilak Nagar &...

Bhopal Power Cut September 20: Power To Remain Disrupted In PGBT Road, Firdos Nagar, Tilak Nagar &...

Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered

Minor Blackmailed With AI Generated Obscene Videos In MP's Bhind; Case Registered

Indore’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral...

Indore’s ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Hospitalised A Day After Being Line-Attached Over Viral...

15 Trains To Make Special Halt At Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar Station During Shardiya Navratri

15 Trains To Make Special Halt At Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar Station During Shardiya Navratri