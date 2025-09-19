 Man Caught Posing As Constable In Indore; Donned Khaki & Carried Fake Police ID
Man Caught Posing As Constable In Indore; Donned Khaki & Carried Fake Police ID

The bike not only lacked the registration number, but also carried a police logo, raising immediate suspicion.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
Man Posing As Police Constable Caught With Fake Police ID, Police Uniform In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught posing as a policeman with a fake identity card in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, thanks to traffic police's vigilance at Geeta Bhavan Square.

According to information, the incident came to light when traffic sub-inspector Prakash Kirar and his team's woman constable Bhooli Radar and constable Sultan Rawat were managing traffic.

Suddenly, they noticed a speeding motorcycle coming from the BRTS lane. The bike not only lacked the registration number, but also carried a police logo, raising immediate suspicion.

When interrupted, the rider attempted to mislead the officers by introducing himself as a police official and even produced a fake identity card to support his claim.

However, his nervous behavior and inconsistencies deepened the suspicion. A thorough search of his belongings revealed a police uniform hidden inside his bag, confirming that he was impersonating an officer.

The officials said that the accused identified as Vivek Chouhan had informed that he was a trainee constable at PTC in the city. However, he letter apologised for his act.

The accused and his motorcycle were handed over to the local police station for further investigation and legal action.

Authorities are now probing the source of the fake ID and the purpose behind carrying the uniform.

Officials emphasised that strict action will be taken against individuals attempting to misuse the police identity, as such acts not only mislead the public but also tarnish the credibility of law enforcement agencies.

