 Clash At Bhopal Coaching Institute: Miscreants Publicly Beat Students At MP Nagar, Flee Before Police Arrives-- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalClash At Bhopal Coaching Institute: Miscreants Publicly Beat Students At MP Nagar, Flee Before Police Arrives-- VIDEO

Clash At Bhopal Coaching Institute: Miscreants Publicly Beat Students At MP Nagar, Flee Before Police Arrives-- VIDEO

The video of the entire incident surfaced on social media, drawing sharp public reactions

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: Clash At Coaching Institute; Miscreants Assault Students, Flee Before Police Arrives |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted outside a coaching institute in state capital Bhopal, where a group of miscreants publicly assaulted students on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in commercial MP Nagar area, near Jain Tea stall. The confrontation escalated into an argument which led to violence between the students and the miscreants. The clash was captured on mobile phones by bystanders.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari Launches ‘Chhapamar Abhiyan’
article-image

The video of the entire incident surfaced on social media, drawing sharp public reactions and highlighting concerns about public safety. Netizens demanded immediate arrests.

Check out the video below:

FPJ Shorts
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan Urges Tractor Makers To Pass GST Benefits To Farmers, Promises Price Cut Of ₹63,000 From September 22
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
'I Am Self-Made, Not Nepo-Kid': Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada Defends Herself Against Gen Z Allegations
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds
DUSU 2025 Election Update: Aryan Mann And Rahul Jhansla Maintain Lead After 14 Rounds
Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In Hindi
Jhamkudi OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch National Film Award Winner Manasi Parekh's Film In Hindi

According to eyewitnesses, an argument between a coaching institute student and a group of youths turned violent when the latter began hurling abuses and physically assaulting the students present. In the viral video, a group of people can be seen thrashing a youth brutally.

Read Also
Four Men On Bike Shoot Police Constable In MP's Gwalior, Flee With ₹30K Cash & Mobile Phone
article-image

Police officials confirmed that they received information shortly after the altercation broke out. However, by the time teams reached the spot, the miscreants had already fled. Authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage and viral videos to identify the accused.

The incident has sparked outrage among students and parents, who have urged the administration to tighter security measures around educational centers to prevent such disturbances in the future.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Gang Of Vehicle Lifters, Mobile Snatchers Busted

Bhopal: Gang Of Vehicle Lifters, Mobile Snatchers Busted

150-Carat Diamond Unearthed In MP's Panna, Dispute Erupts Among Partners; Probe Underway

150-Carat Diamond Unearthed In MP's Panna, Dispute Erupts Among Partners; Probe Underway

Clash At Bhopal Coaching Institute: Miscreants Publicly Beat Students At MP Nagar, Flee Before...

Clash At Bhopal Coaching Institute: Miscreants Publicly Beat Students At MP Nagar, Flee Before...

'Tujhse Zyada Famous Hu…' Radhika Singh Hits Back After Indore's Dancing Cop Texts Her To Stop...

'Tujhse Zyada Famous Hu…' Radhika Singh Hits Back After Indore's Dancing Cop Texts Her To Stop...

Four Men On Bike Shoot Police Constable In MP's Gwalior, Flee With ₹30K Cash & Mobile Phone

Four Men On Bike Shoot Police Constable In MP's Gwalior, Flee With ₹30K Cash & Mobile Phone