Clash At Bhopal Coaching Institute: Miscreants Publicly Beat Students At MP Nagar, Flee Before Police Arrives-- VIDEO

WATCH: Clash At Coaching Institute; Miscreants Assault Students, Flee Before Police Arrives |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chaos erupted outside a coaching institute in state capital Bhopal, where a group of miscreants publicly assaulted students on Thursday.

The incident unfolded in commercial MP Nagar area, near Jain Tea stall. The confrontation escalated into an argument which led to violence between the students and the miscreants. The clash was captured on mobile phones by bystanders.

The video of the entire incident surfaced on social media, drawing sharp public reactions and highlighting concerns about public safety. Netizens demanded immediate arrests.

Check out the video below:

According to eyewitnesses, an argument between a coaching institute student and a group of youths turned violent when the latter began hurling abuses and physically assaulting the students present. In the viral video, a group of people can be seen thrashing a youth brutally.

Police officials confirmed that they received information shortly after the altercation broke out. However, by the time teams reached the spot, the miscreants had already fled. Authorities are now analyzing CCTV footage and viral videos to identify the accused.

The incident has sparked outrage among students and parents, who have urged the administration to tighter security measures around educational centers to prevent such disturbances in the future.