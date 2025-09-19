 Four Men On Bike Shoot Police Constable In MP's Gwalior, Flee With ₹30K Cash & Mobile Phone
When he tried to resist, they fired at him, leaving pellet injuries on his hand.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable was shot and robbed by four bike-borne men in Gwalior on Thursday night.

The robbers snatched his mobile phone and ₹30,000 in cash before fleeing the spot.

The constable, Pramod Tyagi, posted at Rajendra Nagar police station in Indore, was on his way to Joura village in Morena district to see his sick father when the incident happened.

Around 10:30 pm, near a petrol pump in the Paniyara police station area, the accused stopped him and looted his mobile phone and ₹30,000 in cash.

When he tried to resist, they fired at him, leaving pellet injuries on his hand. After the attack, the robbers fled, leaving the injured constable on the road.

Struggling for help, Tyagi signaled to passing vehicles.

Former Congress MLA from Sumawali, Neetu Sikarwar, who was returning from a program, saw him injured and immediately stopped his car. He informed the police and rushed Tyagi to the hospital.

Doctors at the trauma center gave him first aid and later referred him to Jaya Rogya Hospital. His condition is said to be out of danger.

Police have begun an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage from the petrol pump and nearby areas to identify the attackers.

