Bhopal: Youth Assaulted For Not Joining Social Media Campaign | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old MBA (Hospital Management) student Shivam Pandey was assaulted by his senior Mahendra Chauhan, allegedly a close aide of Shariq Machhli, for refusing to post an Instagram story in support of Shariq.

On Pandey’s complaint, Piplani police have registered a non cognizable report against Chauhan. Police officials said that further investigations were being carried out in this connection.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when Shivam stopped at a café in Indrapuri for tea. He claimed that Mahendra confronted him about not sharing Shariq’s story online on Instagram despite his instructions.

According to the complaint Mahendra abused him, slapped him multiple times, and pulled his hair in front of bystanders and locals.

He also alleged that Mahendra has been aggressively running online campaigns to promote Shariq’s image and forces youngsters to join the social media campaign. Those who refuse are threatened and attacked by Mahendra and aides of Shariq.

Shariq’s family members including his nephew Yaseen and relative Shahwar were recently arrested for running a drug and illegal firearms syndicate. Later, they were also booked under POCSO Act.

Shariq himself remains under the police scanner for suspected involvement in criminal activities and harassment of women.