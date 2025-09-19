 Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari Launches ‘Chhapamar Abhiyan’
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari Launches ‘Chhapamar Abhiyan’

After inspecting a hospital and a sand-laden truck, he inspects a urea distribution centre

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
Madhya Pradesdh: Jitu Patwari Launches ‘Chhapamar Abhiyan’ |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): MPCC president Jitu Patwari was seen in a new avatar in the past two days. He launched a ‘Chhapamaar Abhiyan’ (raiding campaign) in the state.

Patwari suddenly reaches government offices and checks the functioning of various departments.

After inspecting a hospital in Shahdol and a sand-laden truck, Patwari visited a urea distribution centre in Umaria on Thursday. Reaching the urea centre, Patwari interacted with the farmers.

He wanted to know the reasons for distributing one bag of urea, although the government had ordered the distribution of five bags of urea.

article-image

At a time when the farmers are queuing up for fertiliser for hours, some people are black marketing urea, he said. As a result, the farmers are deprived of fertiliser, Patwari said.

Patwari stopped a sand-laden truck and sought the royalty papers on Wednesday. He also climbed some trucks and checked the papers. As he found irregularities in the papers, he said the government was sheltering criminals.

Patwari’s action has rattled the government. But the BJP leaders wanted to know under which capacity Patwari was visiting government offices. According to reports, the government may take action regarding Patwari’s campaign.

