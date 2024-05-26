Indore: Cyber Desks Come Up Across All Police Stations Of Zone-1 | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a proactive measure to combat the rising tide of cybercrimes within the city, DCP zone-1 Vinod Kumar Meena inaugurated Cyber Desks across all police stations within Zone 1 on Saturday. The strategic initiative aims to streamline the process for victims of cybercrime, ensuring that the victims receive immediate attention and legal recourse upon filing complaints.

A nodal officer of sub-inspector rank and an assistant nodal officer of ASI rank has been appointed at each cyber desk of all police stations under zone-1. To ensure efficiency and efficacy in handling cyber-related issues, additional DCP Zone-1 Alok Kumar Sharma provided specialised training to the nodal officers about the crime investigation, social media, CDR, IPDR and NCR portal. This equips them with necessary skills to promptly address complaints and take appropriate action, including pre-emptive measures for potential future cases resembling reported incidents.

Now, individuals affected by cybercrimes can directly approach the Cyber Desk at their local police station to lodge complaints pertaining to various forms of cyber fraud, such as online scams, bank-related fraud, OTP manipulation and social media deception. The nodal officer and assistant nodal officer who will work diligently to solve the people’s cyber-related problem, he will be awarded a cash prize every month. Additionally, complaints can also be registered through the newly-established Cyber Desk, which operates nationally via the Cyber Helpline 1930.