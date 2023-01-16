Indore: CWC trains women on sexual harassment at workplace

National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make working women aware of their social rights, the child welfare committee organised an orientation training on sexual harassment of women at the workplace from January 11 to 14. The training was provided under the guidance of the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPSID) and addressed Sexual Harassment at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The act was initiated in 2013 by NIPSID and since then the focus has been on providing proper guidance and training to women at the workplace.

Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, child welfare committee chaired the training throughout the period. She said, “As we grow more advanced, we forget the responsibility to keep our environment safe and friendly for women in the office. The rural women are now being inspired to work and enter the work life, but with this, a major phenomenon is left unheard, which is teaching them about their safety rights.”

The main objective of the above programme was that in order that the participants are able to list gender discrimination, they must be able to define harassment. The participants were able to describe the provisions of the Act. Gender issues including gender discrimination, sexual harassment and gender discrimination dimensions and types of SHWP concept and the importance of prevention of SHWP were prominently discussed.

“The training will continue to take place in the district, and we will try to reach out to more women in order to educate them about their rights. The motto is to encourage women to fight for their rights and reach new heights,” said Porwal.

