Indore: CWC rescues 2-year-old after complaint about mother's mental illness; hands him over to father

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday "rescued" a two-year-old boy by separating him from his mother, who is allegedly mentally ill and handed him over to his father for proper care, an official said.

CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the child's father had approached the committee with a complaint alleging that his 31-year-old wife was mentally ill and there was a "threat to the child's life" if he lived with her.

The woman had been living separately with her son, she said.

Following a detailed inquiry into the complaint, the CWC "rescued" the child under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and handed him over to his father temporarily for proper protection and care, Porwal said.

The police and NGO Childline were also involved in the operation to rescue the toddler, she said.

"When we rescued the child, he had a plaster on one of his hands. When asked about this, the woman told us that he had suffered the injury after falling from the kitchen platform," the official said.

Porwal further said that the woman had misbehaved with the CWC team, which had visited her house on May 1 as part of an investigation into the complaint.

The CWC had called the child's mother six months ago to convince her to take proper care of her child and stay with her parents instead of living alone to ensure proper care, she added.