Indore: CWC conducts POCSO workshops for sarpanchs and secretaries

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, Child Welfare Committee has been organising a series of workshops for sarpanchs and secretaries of panchayats. The workshop's theme is POCSO Act, and the aim is to ensure that concepts and awareness related to the Act can be shared with everyone.

“People in the rural areas are mostly unaware of even the basics of the Act meant for protecting children. The aim is to inform them about this Act. These workshops started around a week back, and the department aims to cover all the 15 tehsils that come under its jurisdiction,” said Pallavi Porwal, chairperson, Child Welfare Committee.

The workshop aims to educate panchayat secretaries, gram sarpanchs and the panchs so that they can inform and educate the others in their respective villages about this Act.

“We have set certain guidelines for all the panchayat secretaries and sarpanchs. They have to hold small workshops at the village level so that everyone gets educated about the Act. All this will lead to better enforcement of this Act,” said Porwal.